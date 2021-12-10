Betty Ann Maggart – May 24, 1928 – December 8, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Betty Ann Maggart will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Roy Gueswel officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 10:00AM until the time of service at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene.
Betty was born on May 24, 1928 at Los Angeles, California to Vernice Durand and passed away on December 8, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her mother Vernice Durand and great-granddaughter Cassandra Maggart.
Betty is survived by her husband of 74 years, Bruce Maggart of the family home in Lamar; children Sherry (Mike) Mostrom of Cedar Crest, NM, Benjamin (Christal) Maggart, Jeffrey Maggart and Richard (Debbie) Maggart all of Lamar, CO and Timothy (Penny) Maggart of La Marque, TX; thirteen grandchildren Ed (Tami) Mostrom, Chris (Jasmine) Mostrom, Stacy (Kacy) Findell, Jennie (Chris) Leisge, Paula (Jeff) Gonzales, Jeremy (Amber) Maggart, Jillian Maggart, Clinton Maggart, Lance (Monica) Maggart, Danial (Becky) Maggart, Heather (Jacob) Hocking, Megan Maggart and Lorin (Josh) Hathcoat, thirty great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
