Stanley Joseph “Joe” Patrick, Jr. – March 20, 1940 – November 10, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Stanley Joseph Patrick Jr., affectionately known as Joe Patrick will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Las Animas/Bent County Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado.
Visitation for Joe will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 8:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Joe was born on March 20, 1940 at Springfield, Illinois to Stanley Joseph and Beulah (Derry) Patrick, Sr. and passed away on November 10, 2021 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Patrick and Beulah Derry and the best grandparents.
Joe is survived by his wife Glenda Ruth Patrick of the family home in Lamar; children Roy (Tracee) Comstock, Jason (Charlotte) Comstock, Brandi (Cody) Primm, Brian Comstock, John Patrick, Jennifer Patrick and Brad Patrick and grandchildren Noah, Maddie, Alexa, Deborah, Brenda, Kiarra, Cayden, Elleigh, Evelyn and Kannon Patrick. He is also survived by other family and many friends.
Services for Joe are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: