Richard “Rick” Rendon – June 16, 1949 – November 20, 2021
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Richard Rendon, affectionately known to his family and friends as Rick will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Military honors will be under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Rick was born on June 16, 1949 at Dallas, Texas to John and Pauline (Gomez) Rendon and passed away on November 20, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Rendon.
Rick is survived by his wife, Rita Rendon of the family home in Lamar; siblings Rubin Rendon of Springfield, CO, Stella (Jimmy) Hitt, Rita (Jack) Davis, Rudy Rendon and David Rendon all of Dallas/Fort Worth TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
