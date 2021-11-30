Phyllis J. Caddick – March 9, 1943 – November 24, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Phyllis J. Caddick will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ray Matteson officiating.
Visitation for Phyllis will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 9:00AM until 12:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Phyllis was born on March 9, 1943 at Kimble, Nebraska to Bernard Cottam and Daisy Russell and passed away on November 24, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 78.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Ancil M. Caddick, Sr.; second husband Gene H. Adams; two infant sons Daniel and Marvin Caddick, her parents and sons-in-law Gerald Melton and Ralph Hernandez.
Phyllis is survived by her children Ancil (Larry Miller) Caddick, Jr. of Pueblo, CO, Philip (Sandra) Caddick of Lamar, Deborah (Tony) Stegman of Wiley, Tammy Melton and Kimberly Caddick both of Lamar; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren with one on the way as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phyllis J. Caddick Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
