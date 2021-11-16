Nona Parsons – November 8, 1950 – October 30, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 16, 2021 | Comments 0
Nona Gale Parsons passed away on October 30, 2021, at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 70. Per Nona’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Nona was born on November 8, 1950, in Las Animas, Colorado to John H. and Margaret (Deatherage) Parsons. She was united in marriage to Hubert M. Parsons. Nona was a proud mother to her children, Nathan and Dana. She was known for her generosity of time and willingness to help others. Nona was a faithful member of the Friends Church.
Nona is survived by her children, Nathan (Lucy) Waldroupe of Las Animas, Colorado and Dana Waldroupe of Hasty, Colorado; brother, Luther Waldroupe of Alamosa, Colorado; four grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert Parsons; one sister; and two brothers.
