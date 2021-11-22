Moonlight Madness People Choice Awards

Rose Garcia-Ginger Coberley-Jocelyn Rayne-Karen Moreno and Artists Cassie Munez and Leandra Chavez

 

 

 

The Lamar Chamber of Commerce recently awarded the participants in the Moonlight Madness, “People’s Choice Awards” for the best decorated window display this year.

Rose Garcia took 3rd place for the High Plains Insurance drawing, Ginger Coberley and Jocelyn Rayne accepted the 2nd place prize for Darlene Mancia and 1st place went to Karen Morena for the display at Buzzard’s Roost.  Contributing artists were Cassie Munez and Leandra Chavez for their talent display this year.

