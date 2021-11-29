Mervin Arthur Page (Art) – March 6, 1930 – November 10, 2021
Mervin Arthur Page (Art), 91, of Denver died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Littleton.
Art was born March 6, 1930, in London Mills, Illinois, to Stewart and Lora (Timmons) Page. He graduated from London Mills High School and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb. He served in the Air Force from 1950-1954 during the Korean War.
Art had begun life as a farmer and remained passionate about farming throughout his life. In 1956 he moved to Denver and was a stockbroker for the next 20 years. He later created M & M Enterprises, a landscape company, which he continued operating until age 88. Always a hard worker! He was involved in the Masonic Lodge as a young man and was active in the Lions Club of Littleton for 50 years. He was a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church.
He married Marilyn (Mitzi) Weiner September 1, 1976, in Denver, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, Mitzi, his daughter, Marsha Weaver and son-in law, Tim, and their children Katelyn, Zachary (Cheyenne) and Duncan and a great-grandson, Cooper. He is also survived by step-daughters, Marianne Weiner and Janie Weiner and former spouse Shirley Page Millburn and J.C. As an only child, he was very close to his cousins and considered them his siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Dec 6 at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S Colorado Blvd., Denver.
