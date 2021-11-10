Mary Ann Andrade – February 26, 1938 – November 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 10, 2021 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Mary Ann Andrade will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at the church at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mary was born on February 26, 1938 at Lamar, Colorado to Angel and Rachel (Chavira) Martinez and passed away on November 6, 2021 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lupe Andrade; daughter JoAnn Campos; granddaughter Dawn Campos and her parents.
Mary is survived by her children Estelle (Gary) Pelley of Lamar; Joseph Andrade of Lamar; Susan (Randy) Pierson of Olathe, KS and Greg (Wendy) Andrade of Lamar; twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and siblings Joe (Sandra) Martinez of Ft. Collins, CO and Mary Frances (Angel) Marquez of Pueblo, CO. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Ann Andrade Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: