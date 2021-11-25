LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – OCTOBER 2021 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.75 billion pounds in October, down 7 percent from the 5.09 billion pounds produced in October 2020.
Beef production, at 2.37 billion pounds, was 4 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.85 million head, down 3 percent from October 2020. The average live weight was down 9 pounds from the previous year, at 1,376 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.6 million pounds, 14 percent below October a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 35,400 head, down 4 percent from October 2020. The average live weight was down 25 pounds from last year, at 226 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.37 billion pounds, down 9 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.1 million head, down 8 percent from October 2020. The average live weight was down 3 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.4 million pounds, was up 7 percent from October 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 187,300 head, 3 percent above last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, up 5 pounds from October a year ago.
January to October 2021 commercial red meat production was 46.2 billion pounds, up slightly from 2020. Accumulated beef
production was up 3 percent from last year, veal was down 19 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 2 percent.
