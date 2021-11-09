Letter to the Editor: From Eric Niemeyer
Russ Baldwin | Nov 09, 2021 | Comments 0
“About three weeks ago I announced my retirement from High Plains Community Health Center. I did this with a heavy heart, having come to love my coworkers, our patients and many friends.
My retirement will allow my family to focus on its personal needs and to be closer to extended family in another state.
The High Plains Board of Directors and I have been negotiating my departure time frame, and today they have honored an expedited timeframe for my family.
My family is truly grateful to this community for its kindness and warmth.
God be with you until we meet again.”
Eric Niemeyer
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: