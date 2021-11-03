Lee Ebright – November 4, 1969 – October 29, 2021
Funeral Services for Lee Scott Ebright will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will follow in Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty, Colorado. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Lee Scott Ebright was born on November 4, 1969 in Lamar, Colorado to Jack and Donna (Freidenberger) Ebright. He grew up in Hasty and attended McClave Schools. Lee lived in various cities and states throughout his life. Most notably was his time running a satellite shop for Thomas Equipment in Dacono, Colorado, being a pickup man for Harry Vold, living in Wyoming working for Western, as well as living and working in Tennessee. In 2005, Lee returned to the Hasty area for a few years and in 2015 he moved to Sterling, Colorado. He passed away on October 29, 2021 in Sterling, Colorado at the age of 51.
Lee is survived by a son; daughter, Maleigh Ebright of Fort Morgan, Colorado; mother, Donna Ebright of Aurora, Colorado; siblings, J.J. Valentine of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ron Ebright of Aurora, Colorado, John (Stephanie) Ebright of Hasty, Colorado, Don (Jennifer) Ebright of Garden City, Kansas, Sean (Emily) Ebright of Hasty, Colorado, Seth (Karmon) Ebright of Burlington, Colorado, Josh (Torey) Ebright of Moodus, Connecticut; step mother, Naomi Ebright of Hasty, Colorado; aunt and uncle, Sue and Gary Root of Lamar, Colorado; cousin, Shane (Tonia) Root of Dighton, Kansas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Ebright; paternal grandparents, John and Sylvia Ebright; and maternal grandparents, William and Carolyn Freidenberger.
