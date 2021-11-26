Gerald “Jerry” Branes, D.D.S. – April 18, 1952 – November 20, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident and dentist, Gerald Branes, D.D.S., affectionately known as Jerry, will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Pastor Ryan Oakes officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at the Ordway Cemetery in Ordway, Colorado.
Per Jerry’s request cremation has taken place.
Jerry was born on April 18, 1952 at Rochester, Minnesota to Gordon and Dorothy Branes and passed away on November 20, 2021 at St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin at the age of 69.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Dorothy Branes and his father and mother-in-law Joe and Janet Corum.
Jerry is survived by his wife Julie Branes of the family home in Lamar, CO; children Jessica (Scott) McTaggart of Northglenn, CO and Christopher Branes of Lamar, CO; step-children Lucas Stalford of Seattle, WA and Laura Stalford of Pueblo, CO; grandchildren Liam and Leif McTaggart and Bodhi and Adelyn Heberly. He is also survived by his brother Roger (Sharon) Branes of Centuria, WI; sister Laurel (Mary Huff) Branes of Wallingford, PA; nephews Jesse (Louise) Branes of Harmony, NC, Mike (Heidi) Branes of Portland, OR, Keith (Jen) Branes of Holmen, WI, Luke Branes-Huff of Wallingford, PA and niece Emily Branes-Huff of Wallingford, PA and brother-in-law Jerry Corum of Los Angeles, CA as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
