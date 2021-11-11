Echo Dawn (Tombleson) Iler – October 15, 1992 – November 5, 2021
Echo Dawn (Tombleson) Iler was born to Charlene Points Tombleson and Wayne Michael Tombleson Sr. on October 15, 1992. She departed this world on November 5, 2021. Echo had a beautiful, and she loved her children and family beyond measure.
Echo is survived by her children Logan, Bentlee, Stormie, and Mylow. She is also survived by her maternal grandfather Donald Points and parents Charlene Points Tombleson and Wayne (Shelly) Tombleson. By siblings Dustin Greer, Nicole Japhet, Amber Greer, Wayne Jr. (Natasha) Tombleson, and Gregory Tombleson. By step-siblings Roger (Jessica) Shatto, Cody (Heather) Wolfe, and Emily (Sean) Buzbee. Echo is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.
Echo was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Peg Corbin and Otis (Lula) Griffie. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Jeanne and Cecil Tombleson.
A graveside memorial service will be held for Echo on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Memorial Drive in Lamar, Colorado.
