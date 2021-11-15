Donna Heddles – July 7, 1937 – November 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 15, 2021 | Comments 0
On November 6, 2021, Donna Telinde, Kelley, Heddles went to be with God. Donna was born in Monte Vista, Colorado on July 7, 1937 to Bill and Hazel Telinde and was preceded in death by them both. She was also preceded in death by her brothers George and Harvey and by her husband Phil Heddles and a daughter Kathi Richards. She is survived by her children Koy, (Rick)Glover, of Eads, Colorado, Kurt, (Mary)Kelley of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Kerri, (Gary) Dubas, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Bill Richards, (Kathi), Crestwood, Kentucky. Donna also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She worked in Lamar at Sacred Heart Hospital and then Prowers Medical Center in Medical Records, for years as she raised four kids. She also attended the Presbyterian church in Lamar and was the organist and the pianist. She belonged to Zonta and was a member of a sorority. She was always artistic as well as she loved to paint and draw and create artwork that was recognized and presented for viewing at the county fair and in town.
Funeral services were held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Eads. Donna was laid to rest on Saturday, November 13, 2021 beside her husband Philip Heddles in the Delta City Cemetery in Delta, CO. Memorial contributions should be made to the Prairie Pines Assisted Living, the Eads United Methodist Church or the Lamar Hospice. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
