Dolores “Dee” Bigge – August 25, 1934 – November 27, 2021
A Memorial Celebration for longtime Lamar resident, currently of Parker, Colorado Dolores “Dee” Bigge will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Dee was born on August 25, 1934 at Stockton, Kansas to Harley A. and Leora (Huffman) Francis and passed away on November 27, 2021 at the Porter Hospice in Centennial, Colorado at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald “Don” L. Bigge and her parents.
Dee is survived by her children Christine (Richard) Bergman of Highlands Ranch, CO and Diane (Curtis) Alexander of Greeley, CO; two grand puppies Alex and Annie; grandchildren Eric (Jennifer) Bergman of Wheatridge, CO, Daniel (Debra) Bergman of Arvada, CO, Elissa (Chad) Hanneman of Parker, CO, Kyla (Zach) Bernstein of Davenport, FL and Jacob Bergman of Westminster, CO and great-grandchildren Joseph Bergman, James Bergman, Thomas, Bergman, Joel Hanneman, Tatiana Hanneman and Daniel Bergman. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Barton (Ellen) Bigge of Independence, MO and Dale Bigge of Grandbury, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
