Cruz Carmen Amaya – June 13, 1933 – November 4, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Cruz Carmen Amaya, affectionately known as Carmen, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Life Center Foursquare Gospel Church with Pastor Manuel Tamaz officiating.
Per Carmen’s request cremation will take place.
Carmen was born on June 13, 1933 at El Rito, New Mexico to Adolfo and Genara (Sisneros) Martinez and passed away on November 4, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 88.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leo J. Amaya, son Calvin Amaya, grandchildren Grace and Gabriel, her parents and siblings Rebecca, Clara, Stella, Tony, Fay, Teva and Joe.
Carmen is survived by her children Leo (Dana) Amaya, Jr. of Pueblo West, CO, Cathy (Don) Griffith of Salt Lake City, UT, AJ (Cheryl) Amaya of Castle Rock, CO and Michelle (Herman) Jaime of Lamar; thirteen grandchildren Tonia, Calvin Jr., Celeste, Feather, Courtney, Josh, Aaron, Ashtyn, Xander, Addison, Arick, Jeremy and Jerrika and twenty-six great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmen Cruz Amaya Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
