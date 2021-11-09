Colorado Crop Progress/Condition, Week Ending November 7, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 09, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another dry week allowed harvest to continue and several crops were almost complete by week’s end, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, recent moisture helped alleviate exceptional drought conditions according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. The district remained in mostly severe to extreme drought and feed supplies were rated short to adequate. In northeastern and east central counties, very isolated moisture was noted, but anything significant was limited to higher elevation areas.
Corn harvest was nearly complete in some counties and sunflower harvest ramped up last week. Spotty emergence of winter wheat remained a primary concern due to dry conditions. Pasture and range conditions continued to deteriorate due to lack of moisture. Weaning activities were almost complete for area livestock producers.
In southwestern counties, light moisture was received and corn harvest continued where conditions allowed.
Southeastern counties received no measurable moisture last week. County reports noted some winter wheat in the area will not emerge without significant precipitation moving forward. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 10 percent very short, 27 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 67 percent average and 33 percent light.
