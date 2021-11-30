Colorado Crop Progress-Condition Report, Week Ending November 28, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Extremely dry weather and warmer than normal temperatures continued to deplete soil moisture supplies, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, 100 percent of the state is experiencing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions.
Sunflower harvest was virtually complete by week’s end. Most of the state received little moisture and snow was limited to higher elevations. County reports noted spotty winter wheat stands remained a concern and portions are not expected to emerge without more moisture. Pasture and range conditions moving forward were a primary concern for livestock producers. County reports noted dusty conditions continued to adversely affect livestock health.
Snowpack in the state was also below average for this time of year. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 25 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 80 percent average and 20 percent light. Cattle death loss was 57 percent average and 43 percent light.
Note: This report concludes the weekly crop progress report for 2021. Next year’s Colorado weekly report will begin in March 2022. Monthly reports will be released for December on January 3, 2022; for January on January 24, 2022; and for February on February 22, 2022.
Our thanks to the weekly reporters for providing crop progress observations during the 2021 season.
