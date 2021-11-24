Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending Nov. 21, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Another very dry week allowed corn harvest to conclude in most areas, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Only a few counties were still finishing up corn harvest and sunflower harvest continued. Daytime temperatures remained warm and precipitation was minimal. Very few localities received measurable moisture.
Fall crop and pasture conditions continued to decline due to a lack of moisture. Concerns were noted regarding future irrigation water supplies. County reports noted winter wheat emergence continued to struggle without adequate moisture.
Livestock were in mostly good to fair condition and a county report noted weaning weights were better than expected in areas. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 9 percent very short, 29 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 66 percent average and 34 percent light.
