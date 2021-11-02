Colorado Crop Progress/Condidtion Report, Week Ending October 31, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest and fieldwork activities continued during isolated precipitation events last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Conditions remained dry, and the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report indicated over 95 percent of the state was experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions.
In northeastern counties, received moisture was enough to slow fieldwork in areas. Corn harvest continued to progress and county reports noted producers were baling post-harvest residues, aiding local feed supplies but limiting availability of stalks for grazing this winter.
Quality of winter wheat stands remained a concern given very dry conditions. In east central counties, little moisture was received and high winds were noted.
Fire danger was elevated. Pasture conditions continued to deteriorate due to lack of moisture. In southwestern
counties, precipitation kept producers out of the field and delayed corn harvest. Wet conditions continued to impact late hay harvest.
In southeastern counties, no moisture was received last week. Harvest of most crops was wrapping up. County reports noted winter wheat needed more precipitation to help emergence. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 25 percent short, 58 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 64 percent average and 36 percent light.
