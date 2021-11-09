City of Lamar Tax Revenue Report
Russ Baldwin | Nov 09, 2021
Sales tax revenues for the City of Lamar posted another month of gains for this past September with City Sales Tax up 11.39% for a difference of $37,611. Collections for 2021 were $367.725 and $330,113 for 2020. Total Sales and Use Tax collections gained 9.33% for 2021. Total collections were $399,559 for this year and September 2020 collections $365,469.
Similar gains were posted for the year-to-date collections with City Sales Revenue up 12.94% for an increase of $407,072 for the year, compared to 2020. Total YTD collections for 2021 are at $3,553,704 compared to $3,146,631 for last year. Use Tax collections were up 40.36% for a gain of $115,069 for the same time period and up 144.27% for Other Collections for a difference of $26,988. Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year-to-date is up 15.91% for an increase of $549,130. Collections for 2021 are at $3,999,594 and were $3,450,464 for this time last year.
Of the twelve retail sales categories listed, only Grocery Tax Revenue fell off, while Other Retail/All Other, skyrocketed compared to YTD sales from the previous year.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|131,556
|136,416
|
146,649
|
Building Materials
|118,071
|130,654
|153,010
|Apparel-Department Stores
|1,059,042
|1,060,799
|
1,097,724
|
C-Stores/Gas Stations
|162,185
|169,604
|194,985
|All Business-Electricity
|182,319
|191,201
|
281,469
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|16,704
|19,457
|21,870
|Grocery Stores
|216,221
|253,100
|
241,408
|
Hotels-Motels
|131,745
|123,827
|135,242
|Liquor Sales
|11,315
|11,052
|
11,324
|
Manufacturing
|14,566
|17,199
|36,209
|Other Retail/All Other
|621,061
|671,081
|
917,908
|
Restaurants
|325,199
|320,136
|
371,655
