City of Lamar Tax Revenue Report

Nov 09, 2021

 

 

Sales tax revenues for the City of Lamar posted another month of gains for this past September with City Sales Tax up 11.39% for a difference of $37,611.  Collections for 2021 were $367.725 and $330,113 for 2020.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections gained 9.33% for 2021.  Total collections were $399,559 for this year and September 2020 collections $365,469.

Similar gains were posted for the year-to-date collections with City Sales Revenue up 12.94% for an increase of $407,072 for the year, compared to 2020.  Total YTD collections for 2021 are at $3,553,704 compared to $3,146,631 for last year.  Use Tax collections were up 40.36% for a gain of $115,069 for the same time period and up 144.27% for Other Collections for a difference of $26,988.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections, year-to-date is up 15.91% for an increase of $549,130.  Collections for 2021 are at $3,999,594 and were $3,450,464 for this time last year.

Of the twelve retail sales categories listed, only Grocery Tax Revenue fell off, while Other Retail/All Other, skyrocketed compared to YTD sales from the previous year.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 131,556 136,416

146,649

Building Materials

 118,071 130,654 153,010
Apparel-Department Stores 1,059,042 1,060,799

1,097,724

C-Stores/Gas Stations

 162,185 169,604 194,985
All Business-Electricity 182,319 191,201

281,469

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 16,704 19,457 21,870
Grocery Stores 216,221 253,100

241,408

Hotels-Motels

 131,745 123,827 135,242
Liquor Sales 11,315 11,052

11,324

Manufacturing

 14,566 17,199 36,209
Other Retail/All Other 621,061 671,081

917,908

Restaurants

 325,199 320,136

371,655

