Bradley Shane Kincade – July 5, 1981 – November 3, 2021
Funeral Services for Brad Kincade will be held at 1:00 p.m. on November 12, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Dinner will be held at the High Plains Fellowship Church, located at 310 S 5th Street, Lamar, Colorado, following the interment.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11th and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar.
Bradley Shane Kincade was born on July 5, 1981 in Gillette, Wyoming. He passed away on November 3, 2021 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado where he was currently working, at the age of 40.
Brad attended Lamar Schools, graduating in 1999. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army. Upon discharge, Brad was employed at Rancher’s Supply in Lamar before being offered a position at Neoplan as a shipping and receiving clerk until Neoplan closed. He then went on to work for DeLoach’s Culligan until moving to Louisiana. He began his electrical career in 2016 in Lake Charles, Louisiana and was an Electrician Apprentice earning hours towards his Master’s Electrician Certificate.
Brad became a proud father to his son Cameron, on September 19, 2001. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors. Brad loved his family and friends dearly and appreciated the time spent with them. Brad was a kind, gentle soul who would do anything for anyone and he will be missed by everyone who ever had the privilege to meet him.
Brad is survived by his son, Cameron Kincade of Florence, Colorado; parents, David and Jennifer Dougherty; brother, Bryan Kincade; niece, Jayden Kincade; nephews, Devyn and Talon Kincade all of Lamar, Colorado; maternal grandparents, Karen and Vernon Olme of Hot Springs, South Dakota; paternal grandmother, Patricia Labance; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and MANY, MANY friends.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Wilfred and Audrey Kincade; and paternal step-grandfather, George Labance.
