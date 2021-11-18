Arkansas River Power Authority (ARPA) Names Guzman Energy as Wholesale Power Provider
Joint action agency continues to stabilize and reduce wholesale power rates for Colorado communities
DENVER & LAMAR, Colo. – November 18, 2021 – Today, the Arkansas River Power Authority (ARPA) announced the selection of Guzman Energy as a wholesale power supplier to the agency. ARPA supplies reliable wholesale electric power to the Colorado communities of Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield, and Trinidad. The announcement follows a competitive review of service provider proposals.
“We wanted a wholesale power supplier capable of providing us with stable, long-term competitive pricing, as well as the flexibility to self-supply renewable energy,” said Rick Rigel, ARPA General Manager. “We selected Guzman Energy because they provided the competitive pricing, reliability and service commitment necessary to best serve our communities.”
With this agreement, ARPA will benefit from predictable, fixed wholesale power pricing that the Authority believes will result in lower wholesale power rates for their member communities when the contract becomes effective in 2025. The contract is a full-service agreement that provides transmission and scheduling agent services in addition to power supply. Guzman Energy has also committed to sponsoring a community fund as part of their supplier relationship with ARPA. The power agreement covers an 18-year term beginning February 1, 2025, through 2043.
“Rick Rigel and the ARPA Board have worked hard on their long-term plan to stabilize and reduce rates for the ARPA membership,” said Jeffrey Heit, Principal, Managing Director at Guzman Energy. “Guzman Energy proudly serves more cooperatives, municipalities and tribes in the Rocky Mountain West than any other independent wholesale power supplier, and with today’s news, we’re proud to be part of ARPA’s efforts to offer lower cost, better power solutions to the communities they serve.”
About Arkansas River Power Authority (ARPA)
ARPA provides wholesale electricity to its Colorado member communities of Holly, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Springfield, and Trinidad. ARPA was formed and is owned by the communities it serves. Through its six member communities, ARPA serves approximately 17,000 customers over a five-county area in Southeast Colorado. ARPA is headquartered in Lamar, Colorado. Visit arpapower.org.
About Guzman Energy
Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies, and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. Visit guzmanenergy.com.
