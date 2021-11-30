Antal Bond Vida – March 16, 1986 – November 22, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2021 | Comments 0
Antal Bond Vida passed away on November 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs, CO, at the age of 35. He was born with bright blue eyes on March 16, 1986, at Mercy Hospital in Merced, California. He was the son of Antal Gaspar Vida of Komárom, Hungary, Eur, and Marta Leigh Vida (Poole) of Las Animas, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by both parents. Bond resided in Las Animas and is survived by his son, Antal William Vida, daughter, Ilona Leigh Vida, and sister, Antonia Marta Vida. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel on Friday, December 3, 2021. Inurnment will take place in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
