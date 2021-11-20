Alice Stuart – November 4, 2021
Funeral Services for Alice Stuart will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Seed and Supply Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Nathan Gumke officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation for Alice will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Alice Mae Stuart was born to Ramie and Mary (Foxworthy) Lirley in Edna, Kansas. She passed away at her home on November 4, 2021 at the age of 99, with her grandson, Paul at her side.
Alice was united in marriage to Clifford L. Stuart on August 18, 1945 after knowing each other for 10 years while attending school in Wiley, Colorado.
Alice is survived by her son, Clifford (Shirley) Stuart of Hasty, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Doris Stuart of Las Animas, Colorado; sister, Opal (Merve) Cyr of Clearwater, Kansas; baby sister, Pat Schlotz of Kansas; grandchildren, Jan (Jeff) Baylor, Paul Stuart, Lucas (Tanya) Stuart, Shanda (Mike) Wallace, Chrystal Ingraham, and Michelle Likes; 19 great grandchildren; 28 great great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramie and Mary Lirley; loving husband of 69 years, Clifford Stuart; daughter, Linda Stuart; son, Gene Stuart; great granddaughter, Madison “Maddie” Stuart; brothers, Paul, Clyde, twin brother Allen, and Ray; and sisters, Lucille, Ruby, and Hazel.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or locally to Sangre de Cristo Community Care, 207 Colorado Ave., La Junta, Colorado 81050.
