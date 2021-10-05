Viola A. Mendoza – July 27, 1951 – September 30, 2021
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina Presiding. A Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 AM prior to the Liturgy also at the funeral home with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A Rite of Committal will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
Mrs. Mendoza was born on July 27, 1951 in LasVegas, New Mexico to Emilio and Matilde (Salas) Ulibarri and passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado on September 30, 2021 at the age of 70.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents; brother Rosendo Ulibarri and her niece Sandra Ulibarri.
She is survived by her husband Juan of the family home in Granada, two daughters; Angela (Jesus) Quintana and Janette Mendoza both of Casa Grande, AZ. Viola is also survived by her sister Emma Ulibarri of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
