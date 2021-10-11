Sandra Foulk – June 14, 1951 – October 2, 2021
Graveside services for Sandra Foulk will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado.
Per Sandra’s request there will be no public visitation.
Sandra Lou Foulk was born on June 14, 1951, to Robert and Patricia (Taylor) Baker. She passed away on October 2, 2021, in Las Animas, Colorado, surrounded by her family at the age of 70.
Sandra is survived by her loving children, David and Rhonda Foulk, Christine and Wyatt Dowell; ten grandchildren, Shanae, Cody, Krystan, Adreanna, Kender, Ashley, Corey, Kevin, Morgan, and Matthew; three great grandchildren, Linus, Abel, and Jaylianna; two brothers, one sister, and their families, extended family, and numerous friends. Sandra is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years David Franklin Foulk; parents and parents-in-law; one grandchild, Cynthia; and one very special friend.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Cancer Society. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
