Rosa Marie Torres – August 20, 1957 – October 16, 2021
A Mass of Christian burial for former Lamar resident, currently of Burlington, CO, Rosa Torres will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Rosa was born on August 20, 1957 at Dumas, Texas to Lorenzo and Concepcion (Loya) Torres and passed away on October 16, 2021 at the Grace Manor Nursing Home in Burlington, Colorado at the age of 64.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Louis Torres, and four sisters Irma, Teodora, Lupe and Connie.
Rosa is survived by her children Joe Torres of Lamar, Gilbert Torres and Ricky (Nicole) Torres both of Colorado Springs, CO, Franky Torres of Pueblo and Hilario (Michelle) Torres of Lamar as well as twelve grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Marcelo, Lorenzo, Juana, Ramona, Mari, Cristi, Leticia, Emeilia, and Ermenia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rosa Torres Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
