Prowers County Commissioners Pass Resolution Opposing Mandates for Masks/Vaccines
Russ Baldwin | Oct 13, 2021 | Comments 0
Press Release:
A RESOLUTION OPPOSING COLORADO HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND THE GOVERNOR OF COLORADO MANDATES REQUIRING INDIVIDUALS TO BE VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 AND REQUIRING INDIVIDUALS TO WEAR MASKS IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS.
WHEREAS, on October 4, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County declared a local public health and economic emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and;
WHEREAS, every citizen of Prowers County who wants a vaccine possesses the right to obtain one, but no vaccine should be mandated by law or required for employment; and
WHEREAS, doctors now have a better understanding of the COVID-19 virus, and the effective treatment options for those who will still acquire the virus; and
WHEREAS, individuals should be allowed to decide for themselves and for their families if they need a vaccination and/or a mask for protection against the virus; and
WHEREAS, the responsibility for one’s health and well-being is a personal matter and not something in which the government should be involved; and
WHEREAS, families should be able to decide for themselves what measures they want to take to protect their families from the virus; and
WHEREAS, people have the right to refuse vaccinations based on religious, medical, or personal reasons, and most present-day medical intervention requires informed consent and the right of refusal, including the COVID-19 vaccine; and
WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County desires to express its opposition to vaccine and mask mandates in both a public and private context and to express its support for the rights of individuals and families living in this jurisdiction to direct their own future health matters.
WHEREAS, the Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County will continue to voice opposition for the vaccine mandates on our health care facilities and all employers. We will continue to work with these entities to find ways to help them keep their compliances updated and ways for healthcare workers to have the rights to decide for themselves. The Prowers County Commissioners will work together with these facilities to make sure their voices are heard for exemptions for their employees so we have safe facilities for our citizens to be treated in and rural areas in Colorado have a voice in their health and wellbeing of their communities. We will stand by safety for all and justifiable exemptions and precautions that will have to be made to accommodate everyone’s right to choose.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Commissioners of the County of Prowers, Colorado, that:
- The decision to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is an individual and personal decision, and should not be a decision made by force or manipulation by another person or entity or as a condition of employment or activity of any kind.
- The Board desires to express its opposition to COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in both a public and private context, and to express its support for the rights of individuals in all health matters.
The vote was:
Commissioner Grasmick YES
Commissioner Cook YES
Commissioner Buxton-Andrade YES
