Phillip Jimenez – December 3, 1961 – October 27, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Phillip Jimenez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Visitation for Phillip will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Phillip was born on December 3, 1961 at El Paso, Texas to Charloette Gallegos and Paul Jimenez, Sr. and passed away on October 27, 2021 at the University of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado at the age of 59.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Juan Ramos; sister Susan Lujan; brother-in-law Mike Lujan and father and mother-in-law Thomas and Carrie Sandoval.
Phillip is survived by his wife Frances Jimenez of the family home in Lamar; children Benito “Phillip” Jimenez, Jermaine Jimenez, David Jimenez and Francine Jimenez all of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Laila, Carlos, Adam (Hailey), Marianna, Santiago, Peyton, Alanna and Christian and great-granddaughter Serenity. He is also survived by his siblings Gilbert (Anna) Jimenez of Lamar, CO, Paul (Kris) Jimenez Jr of Phoenix, AZ, Joseph Jimenez of Lamar, CO, Maria Jimenez of Phoenix, AZ and Patricia Lujan of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip Jimenez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
