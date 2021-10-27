Lamar Light Plant Completes Sensor Replacement Project
Russ Baldwin | Oct 27, 2021 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utilities Board approved $344,287.20 in purchase orders out of a total of $358,642.78 during its October 26th meeting. Of that, $338,220 was for Sensus meters, according to Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh. Payment of bills was also approved, totaling $889,662.35. Of that, $832,268.61 was from Arkansas River Power Authority for power purchased in September. LUB accountant, Lisa Denman, remarked that there were only two times in the past year when ARPA purchased at least $1,000,000 in power as opposed to the usual three or four months, specifically through the summer season.
Hourieh explained that the Sensus payment was coming from the 2022 budget and payment would be upon receipt, in about another six or seven months. “This will finish the replacement project,” he said, adding that the additional 1,956 units will be spread throughout the city, not in one general location.
The financial statement for September shows cash is up $247,447 from August and accounts receivable decreased by $65,611. Total operating revenue for the month is $1,542,325 and operating costs are $1,072,637 resulting in gross operating income of $469,688. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are considered, there is a net income for the month of $354,113.
When compared to 2020, retail sales revenues are down approximately $80,100 or 1% comparing September 2021 to last year at this time and overall operating expenses are down approximately $288,767 or 3% resulting in a net income of $92,215 for the year.
Hourieh reported that through the end of September the plant’s wind turbines have generated 9,617.18 MHW’s of electricity which is about 5.89% lower that the same period last year. The turbines have an average capacity factor of 32.05% which is also lower than last year by about 2.01%. When compared individually, T-3 ranked first, followed by T-2. The Springfield turbine generated 4,107.31 MHW’s through the same period with an average capacity of 41.71%. Turbine crews have completed their regularly scheduled annual maintenance. Hourieh said the tests found metal shavings in the T-4 turbine, owned by ARPA. “We’ve never replaced the gearbox since the turbine was put in service,” he told the board. “It’s not a good thing to have happen and we’re waiting for tests results on oil samples to see if we have to replace the gearbox.”
The utility board completed their regular session and adjourned into a strategic planning session which covered several topics including the strengths and weaknesses of the Lamar utilities, what can be done for improvements and how bests to take advantage of any future opportunities.
