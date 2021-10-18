Lamar Community College Announces the Hiring of New Faculty and Staff
Russ Baldwin | Oct 18, 2021 | Comments 0
(LAMAR, Colo.) — Lamar Community College (LCC) is pleased to announce the recent hiring of several new faculty and adjunct instructors and Academic Support Staff.
LCC’s newest faculty and adjunct instructors are Dr. Khaled Chowdhury, Ron Dunn, Dr. David Friedman, Cortney Beshara, Susan Gibbons, Donnie Hollingsworth, Russ Waston, Colby Mick, and Elizabeth Kenny. New staff members are Jude Fagnan, Yancy Shelton and Jennifer Long.
“We are excited to bring all of these individuals and their many talents to campus,” said Dr. Annessa Stagner Stulp, dean of Academic Services. “All of our new faculty and staff are exceptionally talented and are uniquely qualified to be a part of our campus community. We are glad to have them.”
Chowdhury joins LCC as the Physical Sciences Teaching Fellow and teaches chemistry, geology, and Earth Science. He earned his Ph.D. in Geosciences from Texas Tech University and specialized in the northern New Mexico region. He has previously taught various undergraduate and graduate-level classes and designed new courses and lab materials. Stagner Stulp said Chowdury is already working hard to organize the labs and is “creating a wonderful vision for the direction of the Physical Science department.”
Dunn will be serving LCC as Construction Trades faculty. He is the founder of a construction firm and has broad experience in the industry from job bidding, cabinet and countertop installation, flooring, solar installation and more. Dunn holds certifications in Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and welding and has served in several community positions, including President of the City of Lamar Variance Board and the Lamar School Board. He helped to play a “pivotal role” in developing the program, Stagner Stulp said.
Friedman is coming onboard as a Sports and Exercise Science faculty member and manager of the Fitness Center. He earned his Doctorate in Health Science at the California University of Pennsylvania and is the founder of P3 Health and Human Performance Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing online content related to health and fitness education, fitness training programs and sports medicine. He has worked in various fitness settings, including as a Postural Alignment Therapist and Exercise Specialist and a Precision Run Coach.
“We are excited for Dr. Friedman to continue to grow the Sports and Exercise Science Program,” said Dr. Janet Steinkamp, the interim vice president of Academic and Student Services. “His experience in the industry and leadership style will be an asset to LCC, and we are delighted to have him and the expertise he brings.”
Beshara is a new instructor for the Introduction to PCs and Computerized Farm Records classes. She holds a Master’s degree in Management with an emphasis on Training and Development from Colorado State University Global. Beshara has vast experience in project and supply chain management, contracting and more. Stagner Stulp said Beshara brings “depth and expertise as students begin their journey into business and computer applications.”
Gibbons joins LCC as an instructor of Art Appreciation. She earned her Master of Fine Arts at Azusa Pacific University. Gibbons taught art in several college and community settings and earned Faculty of the Year in 2007 at the Community College of Aurora. She previously managed The Art Shoppe in Aurora, Colorado and served as a manager and Installation Art Exhibit Coordinator. Gibbons has also served as the Artist in Residence at the Oxford Hotel in Denver and the Alumni Artist in Residence at Azusa Pacific University.
Hollingsworth, a previous LCC adjunct instructor, is transitioning to a one-year full-time faculty appointment as an Art and English faculty member. He earned his Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing from Northwest Missouri State University and previously taught English at the college level. He is a published author and won Editor’s Choice Awards for “The Angel,” published in Bewildering Stories (online) in 2016, and has published images in various online magazines, including SECO News. His position at LCC also includes a dual role as a community teacher in LCC’s Innovate and Make Space.
“We look forward to Mr. Hollingsworth growing ceramics and pottery at LCC and conducting community-based classes with K-12 students and community members in our makerspace,” Steinkamp said. “He knows our campus and our culture, and we’re glad to have him back.”
Russ Waston joins LCC as a faculty member in Welding. He has a long history of experience in the field, including working as a welding manager and foreman in several manufacturing companies. Waston is not new to education, previously serving as an Eads High School parent sponsor, assistant baseball coach and assistant basketball coach. He is also an active member of his community and is currently the Eads Fire Station Chief. Waston is also the owner of Eads restaurant, Watson’s Smokin’ BBQ.
“Mr. Waston will enable LCC to expand our welding program and better serve our community and the growing number of students who wish to learn from our expert instructors,” said Stagner Stulp.
Colby Mick joins LCC as an instructor in the Agriculture Department, teaching various courses, including Ag Marketing and Animal Science. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Ag Business and a minor in Animal Science from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Mick has a strong background in Agriculture, having worked as an Ag Lender at McClave State Bank, a ranch hand, and now as the owner and operator of a cow/calf operation. Mick has previously served as an LCC instructor for Ag Finance and Personal Finance in Concurrent Enrollment with McClave High School. He comes with a history of involvement in agricultural organizations, including having served as FFA Wiley High School President, Bent Prowers Cattlemen’s President, and Brand and Theft Chairman for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.
“Mr. Mick’s first-hand experience will be an asset to students, and we are excited about the ways in which his expertise will add to our Agriculture program,” Stagner Stulp said.
Elizabeth Kenny joins LCC as an instructor in English composition. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Eastern Illinois University and a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Colorado Denver. She recently completed additional English graduate credits with CSU Global. Kenny has a long history of work in education, ranging from working as an English instructor both in early college and community college to serving as an Assistant Principal. She holds expertise in English composition as well as integrating technology into instruction.
“Her background is ideal for her current course at LCC which we are teaching in a live, remote format,” Stagner Stulp said.
Fagnan is currently a MAP (My Advancement Plan) Center Navigator and is transitioning to serve as LCC’s Tutoring and Co-curricular Program Coordinator. She holds a Master’s degree in Education and Human Resource Studies. She has worked in various educational roles, including teaching high school math and business and serving as a college instructor.
“In her new role, Fagnan will create and coordinate several activities to enhance the student learning experience at LCC,” said Steinkamp. “We look forward to students visiting her and tutors soon in The Study located in Bowman.”
Shelton joins LCC as the Library Assistant. He holds a Master in Arts in Special Education from Ashford University. Shelton has worked as a Special Education and substitute teacher and currently manages L. E. Shelton Ranch. Shelton also serves as Volunteer Vice Chairman for Jack Martin Cowboy Evangelism. He will assist the Library with its continued catalog, collection upgrades and reorganization and is available to answer Library questions and assist patrons wishing to use Library resources.
Long has accepted the position of Admissions Coordinator. She joins LCC after many years of working in the healthcare industry. Her background in customer service and drive to help others will be a huge asset to LCC and the department.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • Employment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: