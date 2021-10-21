Keith Miller – October 13, 1967 – October 19, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Keith Miller will be held at the United Methodist Church in Las Animas, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will take place in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by American Legion Post #6 and VFW Post #2411.
Keith Ray Miller was born on October 13, 1967 in La Junta, Colorado to Donald Dean and Christina Ann (Ward) Miller. He passed away on October 19, 2021 at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center at the age of 54.
Keith was born and raised in Las Animas, Colorado, graduating from Las Animas High School. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart and enlisted in the United States Army giving him the opportunity to travel the US and Germany. After being honorably discharged, Keith settled in Texas for a while prior to returning to Las Animas in 1998 to be closer to his family. Keith just recently celebrated three years of sobriety.
Keith is survived by his children, Tessa (Kieran) Miller of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Tera (Koby) Hawkins of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Tosha Miller of Las Animas, Colorado; eleven grandchildren, Marcus Miller, Kiera Robinson, Frankie and Harper Miller, Jorden, Jackson, Claire, and Joie Hawkins, Melia Medina, Ellie and Easton Gallegos; siblings, Vivian Noble, Ben (Cindy) Miller, and Troy (Lisa) Miller all of Las Animas, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Dean Miller and Christina and Frank Fulton; and brother-in-law, Steve Noble.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
