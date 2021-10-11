Irvin Lou Ellis – April 19, 1936 – September 28, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2021 | Comments 0
Irvin Lou Ellis, 85, of Rocky Ford passed away on September 28, 2021 at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. He was born on April 19, 1936 in Meade, Kansas to Lester William & Elise (Holdeman) Ellis.
He taught school at Parson’s Junior High, where he met Vernie Wilson. They moved to Colorado to farm and he worked as a grain operator until his retirement. He also was the manager at the Coop in Rocky Ford. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He was a friend to all and very giving to others. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Vernie of the Rocky Ford home; daughter, Connie (Glen) Koeller of Lamar; son, Ron Ellis of Rocky Ford; grandchildren, Melanie, Jennifer, Amber and Melissa; great-grandson, John Lou; siblings, Mary Cott of Kansas; Sam Ellis of Wyoming and Donald Ellis of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester & Elsie Eillis of Richfield, Kansas and his sister, Lola Batson.
As per Irvin’s request cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date and will be inurned in Richfield, Kansas.
Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: