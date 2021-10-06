“Historic Investment”: Bennet Applauds $40 Billion Investment in America’s Forests in House Ag Committee Budget Bill
House Agriculture Committee Proposal Also Includes Significant Funding to Support Clean Energy and Economic Development in Rural Communities
Denver –– Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry’s Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources, released the statement below following the release of the House Agriculture Committee’s portion of the Build Back Better budget, which includes a historic $40 billion investment over the next decade in America’s forests:
“Our forests and watersheds are at the heart of our economy and way of life in the West, but for far too long, Washington has failed to invest in them. I’m heartened to see that the Agriculture Committee has included tens of billions of dollars for forest restoration and wildfire resilience, trail maintenance, conservation, and habitat restoration, mirroring my Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act.
“This historic investment will create good-paying jobs across the Mountain West, reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, and safeguard our communities and our water supplies. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to get this important investment across the finish line.”
Since introducing the Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act earlier this year, Bennet has visited with local leaders across Colorado calling for a $40-60 billion investment in America’s forests through the Build Back Better budget.
The House Agriculture Committee’s proposal provides a $40 billion investment in America’s federal, non-federal, urban, and community forests in partnership with states, local governments, tribes, and landowners. Consistent with the Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act, it includes tens of billions of dollars to support locally-led forest and watershed restoration, wildfire mitigation, hazardous fuels, and vegetation management projects, along with funding to enhance outdoor access and restore wildlife habitat. It also provides $4.5 billion to establish a Civilian Climate Corps to support this restoration, resilience, and conservation work.
