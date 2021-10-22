Eva Jean Phillips – January 17, 1931 – October 17, 2021
Graveside services for Eva Jean Phillips will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Horber Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Eva Jean (Gore) Phillips was born on January 17, 1931, in Spearman, Texas to Claude and Louise (Firestone) Gore. She passed away on October 17, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 90.
In 1945, Eva moved to Las Animas, Colorado where she would meet her future husband, Albert “Gale” Phillips. Eva and Gale were united in marriage on November 29, 1947. To this union three children were born, Galen, Susan, and Albert.
Along with operating their family ranch, Eva and Gale drove school buses for 23 years and drove for many after-school activities. In addition to working the family ranch with her husband, Eva served on the Bent County Fair Board for many years, worked with Bent County 4-H programs, served on the Bent County Nursing Home Board, and contributed her talents to many other projects in the area. Eva was never one to turn her back on a friend, family, or neighbor. She was always willing to step up and assist with any task. Eva was a seamstress and taught many in her family how to sew, cook, and manage a home. Eva’s horse-riding skills were second to none and she taught many of her family members how to ride. Eva was a wonderful mother to her two children. After the passing of Gale on November 1, 2018, Eva continued living on the ranch until moving into Las Animas recently.
Eva is survived by her sister, Tyrena Jones of Howell, Texas; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gale Phillips; sons, Galen Phillips and Albert Leland Phillips; daughter, Susan Morlan; two half-brothers; and two half-sisters.
