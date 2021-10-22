October 2021 Drought Information Update from Pueblo NWS
Drought continues to develop across South Central and Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS:
A warm and generally dry September and October has allowed for drought conditions to continue to develop and deepen across south central and southeast Colorado.
The latest US Drought Monitor (issued Thursday, October 21st, 2021) indicates extreme drought (D3) conditions across extreme south central Baca County, with most of the rest of Baca County now in severe drought (D2) conditions.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are indicated across extreme eastern Las Animas County, northwestern portions of Baca County and southern portions of Bent and Prowers Counties. Moderate drought (D1) conditions are also indicated across most of Crowley County, western Kiowa County, and extreme northeastern Otero County into extreme northwestern Bent County.
Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are indicated across northwestern through southeastern Las Animas County, most of the rest of Otero, Bent and Prowers Counties, as well as extreme northern portions of Kiowa County.
Western portions of Teller County, north central portions of Las Animas County into extreme southwestern Otero County, most of central and eastern Kiowa County and extreme northeastern Prowers County are still indicated as drought free on the October 21st issuance of the US Drought Monitor.
FIRE DANGER:
Warm and generally dry weather from the late summer and early fall has helped to dry out fuels, leading to moderate to high fire danger across the region at this time.
AGRICULTURAL:
Warm and generally dry weather through the late summer and into the fall has helped to dry out soils, with CPC soil moisture data indicating both top soil and sub soil moisture drying across south central and southeast Colorado. The latest Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) is also indicating drying across south central and southeastern Colorado, especially in the past one and two month timeframes.
Data from the October 17th, 2021 USDA Colorado Crop Progress Report indicated 41 percent of topsoil moisture and 40 percent of subsoil moisture was rated at very short, with another 29 percent of topsoil moisture and 28 percent of subsoil moisture rated at short across the state. This compares to 32 percent of topsoil moisture and 34 percent of subsoil moisture rated at very short, with another 38 percent of topsoil moisture and 38 percent of subsoil moisture rated at short during the previous week.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated September statewide mountain precipitation was 59 percent of median, as compared to 60 percent of median in September of 2020. This brings total statewide water year precipitation to 87 percent of median overall, compared to 81 percent of median during the previous water year.
In the Arkansas basin, September precipitation was only 51 percent of median, as compared to 107 percent of median in September of 2020. This brings the Arkansas basin total water year precipitation to 97 percent of median, compared to only 81 percent of median during the previous water year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 78 percent of median at the end of September, compared to 85 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of September came in at 91 percent of median, as compared to 92 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of September was 70.2 degrees. This is 3.6 degrees above normal and makes September of 2021 the 4th warmest on record in Pueblo. Pueblo recorded 0.94 inches of precipitation through the month of September, which is 0.29 inches above normal.
