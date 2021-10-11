Concepcion Zavala – November 24, 1944 – October 8, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2021 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Concepcion Zavala will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Concepcion was born on November 24, 1944 at O’Brian, Texas to Lorenzo and Concepcion (Loya) Torres and passed away on October 8, 2021 at the University Hospital in Aurora, Colorado at the age of 76.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Frederico Zavala and three sisters Irma, Theodora and Lupe.
Concepcion is survived by her children Ruben T. (Leslie) Zavala of Springfield, CO, David T. (Anita) Zavala, Joe T. (Misty) Zavala, Pilar A. Zavala all of Lamar, CO and daughter-in-law Sandra Zavala of Abernathy, TX; nineteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Marcelo, Lorenzo, Juana, Ramona, Rosa, Mari, Cristi, Leticia, Emeilia and Ermenia as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Concepcion Zavala Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: