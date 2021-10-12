City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report, August 2021
Sales Tax Revenue continues to grow for the City of Lamar as the end of summer report for August, 2021 shows City Sales Tax collections up 10.85% for a gain of $32,987 over the same time period last year. Collections for 2020 were $304,099 compared to this August at $337,086. Use Tax collections were up 8% for a gain of $2,319. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 10.31% for an increase of $34,506. 2020 collections were $334,582 compared to 2021 at $369,089.
Year to date postings show continued growth as well with City Sales Tax Revenue up 13.12% for a difference between the years by August at $369,460. 2020 posted $2,816,518 compared to 2021 with $3,185,978. Use Tax collections, YTD were up 47.18% for a gain of $117,946 compared to 2020 and Other Collections were up 149% for a gain of $27,634. Total Sales Tax collections were up 16.7% for a gain over 2020 at $515,040. Total taxes collected in 2020 were $3,084,994 compared to 2021 at $3,600,035.
The twelve retail sales categories show improvements in Building Materials, All Business/Electricity and Restaurants, while Grocery sales declined in tax revenue.
|
2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|117,779
|122,1955
|
131,697
|
Building Materials
|105,241
|116,090
|139,397
|Apparel-Department Stores
|964,868
|965,332
|
997,609
|
C Stores – Gas Sales
|144,547
|151,034
|174,878
|All Business-Electricity
|157,761
|168,563
|
255,031
|
Furn-Appliance-Electronics
|15,047
|16,271
|19,517
|Grocery Stores
|195,359
|230,090
|
216,536
|
Hotels-Motels
|114,764
|107,320
|117,643
|Manufacturing
|11,273
|14,116
|
33,391
|
Liquor Sales
|76,485
|83,412
|88,026
|Other Retail-All Other
|694,629
|742,662
|
993,185
|
Restaurants
|292,078
|287,331
|
333,51
