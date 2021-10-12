City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report, August 2021

Oct 12, 2021

 

 

Sales Tax Revenue continues to grow for the City of Lamar as the end of summer report for August, 2021 shows City Sales Tax collections up 10.85% for a gain of $32,987 over the same time period last year.  Collections for 2020 were $304,099 compared to this August at $337,086.  Use Tax collections were up 8% for a gain of $2,319.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 10.31% for an increase of $34,506.  2020 collections were $334,582 compared to 2021 at $369,089.

Year to date postings show continued growth as well with City Sales Tax Revenue up 13.12% for a difference between the years by August at $369,460.  2020 posted $2,816,518 compared to 2021 with $3,185,978.  Use Tax collections, YTD were up 47.18% for a gain of $117,946 compared to 2020 and Other Collections were up 149% for a gain of $27,634.  Total Sales Tax collections were up 16.7% for a gain over 2020 at $515,040.  Total taxes collected in 2020 were $3,084,994 compared to 2021 at $3,600,035.

The twelve retail sales categories show improvements in Building Materials, All Business/Electricity and Restaurants, while Grocery sales declined in tax revenue.

 

 

2019

 2020 2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 117,779 122,1955

131,697

Building Materials

 105,241 116,090 139,397
Apparel-Department Stores 964,868 965,332

997,609

C Stores  – Gas Sales

 144,547 151,034 174,878
All Business-Electricity 157,761 168,563

255,031

Furn-Appliance-Electronics

 15,047 16,271 19,517
Grocery Stores 195,359 230,090

216,536

Hotels-Motels

 114,764 107,320 117,643
Manufacturing 11,273 14,116

33,391

Liquor Sales

 76,485 83,412 88,026
Other Retail-All Other 694,629 742,662

993,185

Restaurants

 292,078 287,331

333,51

 

