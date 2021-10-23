Chris Neises – October 27, 1962 – October 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 23, 2021
Christopher Paul Neises, father, grandfather, brother, and friend has passed from our earthly bounds.
Chris was born October 27, 1962, and passed away October 14, 2021, in Miami, Florida.
Throughout his life he was affectionately known by several different names: Dad, Grandpa Neises, Bro, Chris, Paul, Wolfy, and Lone Wolf. Most important was “friend”.
Chris leaves behind his daughters, Brytney (Nick) Clairmore and family: Paxton, Hazel and a grandchild due in 2022 of Colorado and Amanda Pascual and family: Christian, Anabelle Lee, Josh, and Gracie of Kansas; son, Andrew Christopher Neises-Whittier of Idaho; siblings, Nancy Anne of NM, Connie Cooper of AZ, Daniel Neises of CO, Taneha’ of CO, Colleen Taylor of NV, Gail Neises of NC, Tammy Neises of CO, Andrea Kalma of CO, Kevin Neises of CO, Regina Dorenkamp of CO, and Keith Neises of CO.
He is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Keele; parents, Andrew and Alice Neises; nephews, Troy Neises and Jerry Kalma; and niece, Amber Neises-Cuellar.
Chris just celebrated his 40th class reunion from Holly High School in May 2021. He proudly represented the Holly Wildcats as a co-wrestling team captain in 1981. At 132 lbs he took second place his Junior year and he won the state championship his Senior year. He was also named to the All-Conference 1981 football team.
Chris was a skilled high voltage power lineman working in the industry for 40 years. He held many certifications related to his various positions and he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
He was a hard worker, a good friend, and he had a very generous heart. He was always available to help in any way possible. Chris friends wherever his work took him, and he kept in touch with many of his coworkers for years after he moved on. He will be missed by many across the country.
Per his request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for Chris will be held at a later date.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com. Arrangements and are under the care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 951, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
