Cattle on Feed Report: Colorado/US

COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,130,000 head as of October 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 5 percent above last month and 2 percent
above the October 1, 2020 inventory. The inventory included 640,000 steer and steer calves, 1 percent below the previous
year. The number of heifer and heifer calves, at 490,000 head, are up 5 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000
head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 165,000 head of fed cattle during September 2021. This was 3 percent below
last month’s marketings and 3 percent below the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 220,000 cattle and calves were
placed on feed during September 2021, 2 percent above the previous month’s placements, but 10 percent below September
2020 placements. Of the number placed in September, 14 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 11 percent weighed from
600 to 699 pounds, 23 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 27 percent weighed from 800-899 pounds, and 25 percent
weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for September, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last
year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.6 million head on October 1, 2021. The inventory was 1 percent below October 1, 2020. This is the second highest
October 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.07 million steers and steer calves, down 3
percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 61 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves
accounted for 4.49 million head, up 2 percent from 2020. Placements in feedlots during September totaled 2.16 million
head, 3 percent below 2020. Net placements were 2.11 million head. During September, placements of cattle and calves
weighing less than 600 pounds were 435,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 360,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 495,000
head, 800-899 pounds were 498,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 275,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 100,000
head. Marketings of fed cattle during September totaled 1.79 million head, 3 percent below 2020. Other disappearance
totaled 58,000 head during September, unchanged from 2020.
For a full copy of the October 2021 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
