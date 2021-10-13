Canyons & Plains Tourism Stakeholder Survey
Russ Baldwin | Oct 13, 2021 | Comments 0
Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce is currently working through a Restart Destinations Program sponsored by the Colorado Tourism Office. This program includes a full-day workshop (which will take place Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 9 am to 3 pm at Fort Lyon Supportive Residential Community outside of Las Animas), 75 hours of mentorship, and $10,000 of promotion for the region spent on our behalf by the Colorado Tourism Office. As part of this effort, Canyons & Plains is gathering input on the state of, and attitudes toward, tourism in our seven-county region.
To that end, please find attached a link to a short survey that will provide us with this much needed information. It is a click-through type survey that should take no longer than 5 or 10 minutes of your time. Please complete the survey by October 31, 2021. I will note that both Visit La Junta and Prowers County are also doing Restart Destinations Programs and you may possibly have received or will receive a survey from those entities as well. I ask you to please fill out this survey specific to Canyons & Plains with the entire seven-county region (Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero and Prowers) in mind to provide us with information specific to Canyons & Plains’ Restart efforts.
We appreciate your efforts to provide us feedback regarding tourism in the Canyons & Plains region of southeast Colorado.
Below find the link which will connect you to the survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BSZYC5
Sincerely,
Rick Wallner
Board President
Canyons & Plains
