Betty “Annette” (Harbert) Huber – May 30, 1943 – June 7, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Betty “Annette” (Harbert) Huber was born on May 30, 1943. She passed away on June 7, 2021 at the age of 76.
She was preceded in death by parents, Oral and LaVetta Harbert and by her beloved husband of 30 years, William John Huber.
Annette is survived by her daughter, Ronda Le Hall (Bryan), John David Huber (Jessica), and Terry Joe Huber; grandchildren, Kaydee Bernal (Zackary), DeForest Hall, Zebediah Hall, John David Huber (Jr), and Phaedra Renee Huber; great grandchildren, Otto Saul Bernal and Magnolia Wren Bernal. She is also survived by her siblings, Patty Spark (Leon), Gary Harbert (Etta Fay), and Terry “Joe” Harbert (Janet); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado.
