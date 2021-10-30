Bessie Schale – February 13, 1940 – October 29, 2021
Memorial services for longtime Lamar resident, Bessie Schale will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment of her ashes will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Bessie was born on February 12, 1940 at Lincoln, Arkansas to Wesley Harold and Dora Mae (Moreland) Smith and passed away at her home following a recent illness on October 29, 2021 at the age of 81.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Marvin Schale and her second husband Ellis Bever, parents, siblings; Irene Marriott, Lee Roy Smith, Harold Smith, Wesley Smith, Jr. and Katie Webber.
Bessie is survived by her sons; Jim Schale of Lamar and Marvin Schale, Jr. also of Lamar, as well as her sister Bertha (Mike) Marriott of Canon City, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
