2021 Coordinated Election TABOR Booklet Notice-Local
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2021 | Comments 0
From Jana Coen, Prowers County Clerk & Recorder:
The TABOR Booklet Notice is being mailed to the citizens of Prowers County, by household voters, regarding the City of Lamar’s Ballot Issue 2A. This Booklet is strictly informational and is NOT a ballot for voting.
All ballots will be mailed to the voters of Prowers County during the week of October 11-15, 2021. Keep in mind that Monday, October 11th is a Federal holiday and therefore the US Postal Service will be closed. If voters have any questions regarding the substance of the City of Lamar’s Ballot Issue 2A and Ballot Question 2B, please contact the Designated Election Official, Linda Williams, City Clerk, 102 E. Parmenter St, Lamar, CO 81052 or 719-336-1372.
2021 Coordinated Election Sample Ballots are posted on the Prowers County website under Election Department, www.prowerscounty.net
To look up your own voter record go to the State of Colorado’s website at: govotecolorado.gov and select an option under View or Update my voter record. For any elections question please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 719-336-8011.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste. 210
Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
