Xander Sharpe Rowan…November 2, 2004 – September 8, 2021
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar and Wiley resident, Xander Rowan will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Pastor Mike Schneider officiating. Interment will take place at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Xander will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Xander was born on November 2, 2004 at Lamar, Colorado to Jay Del Rowan and Monette Anne Sutphin and passed away on September 8, 2021 at the age of 16.
He is survived by his mother Monette Sutphin of Wiley; his father Jay Rowan of Lamar; sister Macy Elway Rowan; maternal grandparents Nancy (Mike Huddleston) Sutphin and John (Susan) Sutphin; paternal grandparents A.C. and Bonnie Rowan as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley Panthers Memorial Fund in care of the Legacy Bank or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
