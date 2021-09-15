The Summer of 2021 Weather Review from National Weather Service-Pueblo
Meteorological Summer (June, July and August) of 2021 started out very warm and dry with several high temperature records being set across Colorado through the first half of June, including June 16th when the temperature topped out at 100 degrees in Colorado Springs. This marks only the 10th time on record in which the temperature reached 100 degrees or greater in Colorado Springs. The second half of June was cooler and stormier, as several weather systems and cold fronts moved across the region.
July saw an influx of subtropical moisture across the Rockies, with bouts of the monsoonal moisture bringing periods of widespread precipitation to the region, especially areas over and near the higher terrain. These slow-moving storms brought copious amounts of precipitation and episodes of flash flooding, especially across the area burn scars.
August saw upper-level high pressure parked across western portions of area for much of the month, keeping drier west to northwest flow in place and limited the amount of subtropical moisture moving into the region. This was especially true for eastern portions of Colorado, where very warm and dry weather, along with smoky and hazy conditions (from Northwestern US wildfires), was the rule for much of August.
For the summer of 2021 as a whole, above to well above normal temperatures were experienced across south central and southeast Colorado, save for a few pockets of at-to-slightly below normal temperatures across the southeast plains. As for precipitation, generally near normal to above normal precipitation was recorded across western portions of the area, while generally below normal precipitation was experienced across eastern portions of the area.
The preliminary average temperature for the summer of 2021 in Pueblo was 75.7 degrees. This is 1.1 degrees above normal and makes the summer of 2021 tied with the summers of 1963 and 1969 as the 13th warmest on record in Pueblo. This remains well behind the warmest summer, 1970, when the average summer temperature was 77.7 degrees. Pueblo recorded 6.88 inches of precipitation through the summer. This is 1.60 inches above normal and makes the summer of 2021 the 23rd wettest on record in Pueblo. This remains well behind the wettest summer, 1921, when 14.64 inches of precipitation fell in Pueblo.
The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) temperature and precipitation outlook for the Fall of 2021 (September, October and November) indicates better chances of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado.
