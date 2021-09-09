Samantha Cait Zordel…April 26, 2006 – September 8, 2021
A celebration of life for lifelong Wiley resident, Samantha Cait Zordel affectionately known to her family and friends as Cait, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Visitation for Cait will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Cait was born on April 26, 2006 at La Junta, Colorado to Samuel “Sam” C. and Candace G. (Cross) Zordel and passed away on September 8, 2021 at the age of 15.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandpa John Cross, uncles Everett Whaley and Alan Estes.
Cait is survived by her parents, Sam and Candace Zordel, brother Cade Zordel all of the family home in Wiley; maternal grandmother Susie Cross of Lamar, paternal grandparents Charlene (Delbert) Pearson of Lamar, grandma Sherry Walls of Ignacio, CO and uncles Casey (Chas) Cross of Lamar, Brandon (Kara) Pearson of Ignacio, CO and Sheldon (Ashley) Pearson of Lamar. She is also survived by her cousins Carver and Clover Cross, Heile and Rylee Pearson and Aspen and Stetson Hawkins as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wiley Panther Memorial Fund at the Legacy Bank either direct or through the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
