Rex Lewis…September 17, 1928 – September 4, 2021
Rex Lewis, age 92 passed away on September 4, 2021 surrounded by his family at the Bent County Healthcare Center. He was born on September 17, 1928 in Mulvern, Kansas to Roy and Myra (Kyle) Lewis.
Rex is survived by his daughters, Janet (Mike) Six and Diann (Bo) Bursley; five grandchildren, Kathy (Jay) Bender, Karen (Jim) Blakeman, Cheryl Six, Scott (Mandy) Bursley, Mark Bursley (Kari); six great grandchildren, Holly and Matt Bender, Brianna (Dylan) Pearson, Michael and Jaime Blakeman, and Noah Bursley; sister, Vera Agee; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary (Hieronymus) Lewis; brothers, Omar, Vance, and Hal; and sisters, Avis and Bonnie.
A graveside memorial service for Rex Lewis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel. Per their wishes, Rex and Mary will be buried together. A luncheon will be held at the United Methodist Church in Las Animas from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for family and friends.
