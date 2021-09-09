Randy Riley…April 2, 1959 – September 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 09, 2021 | Comments 0
A private graveside inurnment will be held at a later date for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Randy Riley.
Randy Gordon Riley was born on April 2, 1959, in Las Animas, Colorado to Elbert and Elva Mae (Cook) Riley. He passed away on September 6, 2021, in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 62.
Randy attended school at McClave. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved being outdoors, especially tending to flowers.
Randy is survived by his siblings, Wayne Ruark of Lamar, Colorado, Sharon (Roger) Koontz of Simla, Colorado, Tom Riley of Cimarron, Kansas, Peggy Riley of Lamar, Colorado, and Diane (Terry) Comer of Lamar, Colorado; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy Ruark; sister, Joan Riley DeVor; sisters-in-law, Shirley Riley and Clara Beatrice Ruark; and niece, Connie Ruark.
